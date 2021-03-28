Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Bought by Riverpark Capital Management LLC

Riverpark Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 75.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,355 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,238 shares during the quarter. Twitter comprises about 3.1% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $6,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Iowa State Bank lifted its position in Twitter by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Twitter by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,879 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $104,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,695 shares of company stock worth $4,649,447. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Twitter from $77.25 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Twitter from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

NYSE:TWTR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.26. 15,582,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,649,625. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

