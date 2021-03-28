Riverpark Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 398.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,699. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $136.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60.

In other CarMax news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,369,933.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,635.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 7,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $921,653.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,312.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 415,922 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,566. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northcoast Research raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.88.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

