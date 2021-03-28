Impala Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 441,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $17,666,000. ConocoPhillips comprises 1.6% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 15,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 9,762 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on COP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.08.

Shares of COP traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.04. 8,708,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,451,435. The company has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a PE ratio of -48.71, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.49. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

