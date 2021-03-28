Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, an increase of 273.7% from the February 28th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.36. 13,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,720. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.54 and its 200-day moving average is $87.81. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $30.51 and a 12 month high of $120.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

