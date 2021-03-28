Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) Short Interest Update

Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 80.5% from the February 28th total of 66,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 97,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,069,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $7,089,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,019,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,821,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

Get Recharge Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ RCHG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 21,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,243. Recharge Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.12.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Recharge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recharge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.