P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Short Interest Update

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 89.7% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Diamond A. Partners, L.P. sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $27,382.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,520.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lawndale Capital Management Ll sold 10,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $68,505.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 347,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,624.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,124 shares of company stock valued at $425,888 over the last ninety days. 48.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PFIN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.15. 342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,725. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.64. P&F Industries has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.42.

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company offers sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

