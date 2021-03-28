777,562 Shares in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Bought by Impala Asset Management LLC

Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 777,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,021,000. At Home Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Impala Asset Management LLC owned 1.20% of At Home Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in At Home Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in At Home Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in At Home Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in At Home Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in At Home Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HOME traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $28.42. 2,932,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,345. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average of $20.22. At Home Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $34.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $561.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. At Home Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HOME shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 275,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $4,826,372.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 99,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $2,572,663.68. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 107,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,982.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,183 shares of company stock worth $4,716,553 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

