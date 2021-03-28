Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on WYNMF. Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Macau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wynn Macau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Wynn Macau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Wynn Macau stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,116. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72. Wynn Macau has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $2.18.

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

