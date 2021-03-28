Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Impala Asset Management LLC

Impala Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,850,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542,022 shares during the period. Sibanye Stillwater accounts for 2.6% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $29,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

SBSW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

SBSW stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.40. 3,034,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,014,040. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,840.00 and a beta of 1.49. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.693 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Sibanye Stillwater’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13,900.00%.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

