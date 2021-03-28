STRAKS Achieves Market Capitalization of $165,460.52 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 49.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 28th. STRAKS has a market cap of $165,460.52 and approximately $130.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, STRAKS has traded 34.5% higher against the US dollar. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,925.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,702.97 or 0.03045086 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.50 or 0.00329913 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.99 or 0.00895828 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.69 or 0.00401773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.63 or 0.00356957 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.67 or 0.00235439 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00021323 BTC.

About STRAKS

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech

Buying and Selling STRAKS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

