ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

ISSDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Danske lowered ISS A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on ISS A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ISSDY stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.15. 336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.36. ISS A/S has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

