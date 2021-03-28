Castellan Group LLC Takes $1.26 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Castellan Group LLC bought a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Linde by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Linde by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Linde by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.44.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $8.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $281.40. 2,235,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,336. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $159.41 and a 12-month high of $281.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.13 billion, a PE ratio of 66.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.77%.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.