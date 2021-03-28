Primoris Services Co. (PRIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the construction company on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Primoris Services has raised its dividend by 6.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Primoris Services has a payout ratio of 9.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Primoris Services to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

Primoris Services stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.78. 963,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,084. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.57. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $41.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.23. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $897.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

