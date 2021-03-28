Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. Purchases 120,522 Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 60.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 320,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,522 shares during the quarter. USA Compression Partners makes up about 1.0% of Cyrus Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USAC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in USA Compression Partners by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 25,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its position in USA Compression Partners by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 25,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in USA Compression Partners by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in USA Compression Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in USA Compression Partners by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USAC traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $15.20. The stock had a trading volume of 143,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,356. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average of $12.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.25. USA Compression Partners LP has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $16.45.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 86.71% and a positive return on equity of 4.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,000.00%.

In other news, CEO Jack H. Brier acquired 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,200.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on USAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut USA Compression Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. USA Compression Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

