Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Position Boosted by Stamina Capital Management LP

Stamina Capital Management LP raised its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 227,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Papa John’s International comprises 4.8% of Stamina Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Stamina Capital Management LP’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $19,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PZZA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stephens raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.65.

PZZA stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.42. 372,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,375. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.03 and a 12-month high of $110.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $469.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.53 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

About Papa John's International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

