Morgan Stanley Purchases 89,230 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,862,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.41% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $498,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VBK opened at $272.60 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $137.91 and a 1-year high of $304.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $285.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.73.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.