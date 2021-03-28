Mariner LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,939 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.3% of Mariner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $165,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,052.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,156.48 and its 200 day moving average is $3,172.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,889.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 89.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

