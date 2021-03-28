Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises 2.1% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. TCF National Bank increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 86,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 17,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.58.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,192,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,225,267. The firm has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.73.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

