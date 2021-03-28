Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Has $603,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. United Bank increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.4% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 29,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 53.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 70,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 24,479 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 20.6% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 22,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.71. 34,226,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,081,260. The firm has a market cap of $244.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

