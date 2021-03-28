Stamina Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 500,000 CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Stamina Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,000. CarParts.com accounts for 1.5% of Stamina Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Stamina Capital Management LP owned about 1.04% of CarParts.com as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

PRTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,191,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $640.60 million, a PE ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 2.65. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average is $14.09.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 69.79%. The company had revenue of $119.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.31 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarParts.com news, insider Sanjiv Gomes sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 323,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,002,045.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jim Barnes sold 17,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $264,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,600.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 420,158 shares of company stock valued at $6,545,769. Insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

