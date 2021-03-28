Warberg Asset Management LLC Invests $241,000 in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC)

Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Property Solutions Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition by 448.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 93,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 76,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

PSAC stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.19. 677,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,403,348. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.49.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the mobility technology business of designing and engineering smart electric connected vehicles.

