26,624 Shares in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Purchased by Highline Capital Management L.P.

Highline Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,000. C3.ai makes up 1.8% of Highline Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,782,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,631,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,063,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,775,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

Shares of C3.ai stock traded down $2.19 on Friday, hitting $64.70. 3,228,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,145,076. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.30. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $61.10 and a one year high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 1,129,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $98,846,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 484,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total transaction of $42,430,098.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,339,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,738,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,428,751 shares of company stock valued at $459,542,594.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

