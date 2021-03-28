Warberg Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS)

Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spartacus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Spartacus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Spartacus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Spartacus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,459,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Spartacus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,113,000.

NASDAQ:TMTS traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $9.95. 104,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,483. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.16. Spartacus Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.59.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

