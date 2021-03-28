Highline Capital Management L.P. Invests $9.77 Million in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 272,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,772,000. CIT Group comprises approximately 4.8% of Highline Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in CIT Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in CIT Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in CIT Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in CIT Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $453,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,383.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $61,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,201 shares of company stock worth $1,058,761 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CIT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CIT Group from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.15.

Shares of CIT Group stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.50. 1,352,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.24. CIT Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $54.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.85 million. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. CIT Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

