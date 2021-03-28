Warberg Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,110,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 234,458 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 1,122.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 374,900 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cooperman Leon G grew its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 254.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 802,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 576,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

SMTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from $3.50 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

NYSEAMERICAN SMTS traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.23. 335,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.81. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Sierra Metals had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 15.38%. On average, analysts expect that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Metals Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

