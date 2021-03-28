Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,877 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 63.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,366 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares during the quarter. Rio Tinto Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 750 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

RIO stock traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,467,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,163. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $97.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.49 and a fifty-two week high of $92.85.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.63%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.