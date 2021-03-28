Orbimed Advisors LLC Buys 76,800 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,170,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,800 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $26,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,008,000. Frazier Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,405,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,248,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 55,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNDX shares. B. Riley started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.85. The company had a trading volume of 379,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,214. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average is $20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.47% and a negative net margin of 4,656.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

