Orbimed Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,501,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916,800 shares during the quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $59,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patrick Machado purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 78,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,656.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurent Fischer purchased 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $99,158.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,846.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 28,600 shares of company stock worth $313,158 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 695,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,338. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.72.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

