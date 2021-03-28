Orbimed Advisors LLC Sells 600,000 Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Orbimed Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,070,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 600,000 shares during the quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned about 12.90% of Alpine Immune Sciences worth $38,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,137,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALPN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.98. 46,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,502. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86. The firm has a market cap of $262.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.72.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 606.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $130,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,307.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 600,000 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $8,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alpine Immune Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.