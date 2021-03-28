Brokerages Set The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Price Target at GBX 96.89

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 96.89 ($1.27).

RTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Restaurant Group from GBX 88 ($1.15) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of RTN stock traded up GBX 6.10 ($0.08) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 123 ($1.61). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,985,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.54, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of £725.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 103.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 70.07. The Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of GBX 29.10 ($0.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 134.10 ($1.75).

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

