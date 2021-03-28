Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) Receives €152.07 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €152.07 ($178.91).

Several research firms recently commented on DB1. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

DB1 stock traded up €2.70 ($3.18) on Thursday, hitting €140.65 ($165.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €136.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of €138.70. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of €115.25 ($135.59) and a 1 year high of €170.15 ($200.18). The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.47.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

