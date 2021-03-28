Peconic Partners LLC Buys 501,005 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Peconic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 8,350.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501,005 shares during the period. Dycom Industries accounts for about 4.6% of Peconic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Peconic Partners LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $38,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 11,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $4,469,853.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,150,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Shares of DY stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $88.15. 201,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,967. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $101.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.74.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

