Orbimed Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,181,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $10,184,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $163,227,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $14,245,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $337,000.

NASDAQ FDMT traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.10. 142,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,248. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.01 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.29.

Several research firms have weighed in on FDMT. Bank of America began coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company that develops product candidates using its targeted and evolved adeno-associated viruses vectors. It offers a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focusing on the ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology therapeutic areas.

