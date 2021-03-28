Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.69.

Several brokerages have commented on KMI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.80. 15,211,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,835,982. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.00, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

