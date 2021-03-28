Patientory (PTOY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5,063.00

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 43.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One Patientory coin can currently be bought for $0.0724 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. Patientory has a total market cap of $5.06 million and $5,063.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Patientory has traded up 84.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00022450 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00048045 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $343.45 or 0.00613649 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00065092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00024278 BTC.

Patientory Coin Profile

Patientory is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patientory’s official website is patientory.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Buying and Selling Patientory

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

