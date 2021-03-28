Honest (HNST) 24 Hour Volume Hits $700,396.00

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. During the last seven days, Honest has traded 39.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Honest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Honest has a total market capitalization of $3.46 million and $700,396.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00057885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $127.69 or 0.00228144 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.61 or 0.00867656 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00051263 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00078901 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00028813 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HNSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.