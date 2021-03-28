Peconic Partners LLC Makes New Investment in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,000. DISH Network makes up 0.6% of Peconic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 541.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DISH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim lowered shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.45.

DISH Network stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.12. 3,457,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,897,262. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.76.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

