Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Short Interest Update

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,600 shares, an increase of 1,944.1% from the February 28th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TKAT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.51. 2,526,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,283,925. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43. Takung Art has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $74.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.49 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Takung Art alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Takung Art stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Takung Art at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at www.takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Takung Art Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takung Art and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.