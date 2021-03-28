Peconic Partners LLC Purchases 8,900 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Peconic Partners LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 684.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at $938,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,595 shares of company stock worth $11,582,980 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $74.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,105,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,554,205. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.26 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $145.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.18.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

