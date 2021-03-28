Peconic Partners LLC Makes New $146,000 Investment in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CONE. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1,045.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 295.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1,321.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CONE shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.78. 571,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.53, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.22 and its 200-day moving average is $71.42. CyrusOne Inc. has a one year low of $53.16 and a one year high of $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. On average, analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

