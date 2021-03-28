PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,500 shares, a growth of 2,238.9% from the February 28th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPERY traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $9.03. The company had a trading volume of 64,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,871. PT Bank Mandiri has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $10.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.11.

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings; motorcycle loans and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

