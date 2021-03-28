PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,500 shares, a growth of 2,238.9% from the February 28th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PPERY traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $9.03. The company had a trading volume of 64,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,871. PT Bank Mandiri has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $10.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.11.
About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
