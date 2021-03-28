Orbimed Advisors LLC Has $251.55 Million Stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Orbimed Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,145,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 171,700 shares during the quarter. Mirati Therapeutics accounts for 2.2% of Orbimed Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.28% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $251,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $940,151,000 after purchasing an additional 869,526 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 760,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,953,000 after purchasing an additional 364,634 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $57,299,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,510,000 after purchasing an additional 248,154 shares during the period. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,535,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $996,067,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

MRTX traded down $6.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.98. 420,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,703. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.28. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.64. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.78 and a 12-month high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. Equities analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.57.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, COO Daniel Faga sold 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total value of $260,469.20. Also, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total value of $113,189.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,403.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 450,187 shares of company stock worth $82,715,148. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

