Orbimed Advisors LLC Purchases 658,000 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,993,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658,000 shares during the period. Centene comprises approximately 1.0% of Orbimed Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Orbimed Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $119,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Centene by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Centene by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 48,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 17,026 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,014,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,113,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Centene news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,250 shares of company stock worth $2,136,260 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNC shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho started coverage on Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.65.

Shares of CNC stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $64.86. 3,376,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,642,559. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.97.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. Centene’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

