Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.7% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,232,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 386,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,343,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,455,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,524. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $76.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.01.

