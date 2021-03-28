Almitas Capital LLC Sells 14,747 Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Almitas Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,747 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TYG. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $6,430,000. Matisse Capital bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $5,458,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 59,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 36,750 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 257,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 31,492 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 85,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TYG traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.27. 37,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,033. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $25.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

