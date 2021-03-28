Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. Boosts Position in AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE)

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 848,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,058 shares during the period. AudioEye makes up 4.6% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. owned about 8.25% of AudioEye worth $21,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,797,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AudioEye in the 4th quarter worth $1,688,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of AudioEye in the 3rd quarter worth $729,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carr Bettis sold 50,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $1,354,859.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,948,600.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

AEYE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group increased their target price on AudioEye from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on AudioEye from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ AEYE traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $26.36. The company had a trading volume of 117,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.21 million, a P/E ratio of -41.84 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day moving average is $23.06. AudioEye, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 233.53% and a negative net margin of 30.03%. On average, research analysts expect that AudioEye, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

