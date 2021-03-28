Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Sells 110 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lowered its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 204,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,671,000 after acquiring an additional 23,559 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.59. 1,416,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,640. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.29 and a 200-day moving average of $98.75. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $68.73 and a 12 month high of $116.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

