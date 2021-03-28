Almitas Capital LLC Makes New Investment in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 54,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000. ASA Gold and Precious Metals comprises 1.2% of Almitas Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Almitas Capital LLC owned approximately 0.28% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 210,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:ASA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.05. The stock had a trading volume of 59,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,038. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $25.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.12.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

