Deccan Value Investors L.P. Sells 39,900 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Deccan Value Investors L.P. lowered its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,289,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,900 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide accounts for 14.5% of Deccan Value Investors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Deccan Value Investors L.P.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $357,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,730,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,835,000 after purchasing an additional 706,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,079,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,323,000 after purchasing an additional 42,415 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,896,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,831,000 after purchasing an additional 341,131 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,772,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,499,000 after purchasing an additional 72,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,397,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,001 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTIS stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $69.04. 1,989,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,671,534. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $41.26 and a one year high of $68.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.50.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OTIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

