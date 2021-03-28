Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Sells 857 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up about 1.3% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA HDV traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.92. 349,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,310. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $68.15 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.